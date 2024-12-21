Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Domi, McMann & Murray

On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs demonstrated their depth and momentum in a decisive 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The win highlighted the team’s balanced attack, the feel-good return of goalie Matt Murray, and continued excellence from the third line. Here’s a breakdown of the game and standout performances.

Item One: Suddenly, Nicholas Robertson Is Scoring

Nicholas Robertson continues to impress after being given a fresh opportunity this season. In the game against Buffalo, Robertson displayed his signature quick release, scoring a low, deceptive shot to beat the Sabres’ goaltender. He seems to have his preseason form back and is playing confidently. It looks as if he believes everything he shoots will go in, and, for the most part, he’s right.

The young forward has embraced his role on the third line alongside Max Domi and Bobby McMann. After injuries and time spent in the press box, Robertson has capitalized on his chances. He’s got a new lease on life; his creative puck control and precise finishing touch make him a growing asset for the Maple Leafs.

Item Two: Max Domi: Playmaker Extraordinaire

Max Domi has stepped up as the linchpin of the Maple Leafs third line. It’s as if he’s returned from his injury as a new player. Against the Sabres, he delivered a highlight-worthy assist, threading a perfect backdoor pass to Bobby McMann for a goal. Domi’s vision and playmaking abilities have added depth to the Maple Leafs’ offense.

It’s no longer fair to suggest that the third line’s sample size is small. Game after game, they seem to pick up speed. Domi’s chemistry with Robertson and McMann has made this line one of the most productive in the NHL. It’s almost as if they are the team’s first line. With Domi facilitating and his linemates finishing, the Maple Leafs’ bottom six is as dangerous as I’ve seen in the seven seasons I’ve covered this team.

Item Three: Bobby McMann Is Steady and Reliable

McMann continues quietly to contribute to the third line. Last night, he scored his eighth goal thanks to Domi’s pinpoint assist. McMann’s hard-nosed play and ability to capitalize on scoring chances have solidified his role in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He’s the giant who protects two water bugs in Domi and Robertson.

McMann might not get the same recognition as his linemates, but he’s vital to the process. His blue-collar game and willingness to drive to the net have paid dividends, and he’s become a valuable depth piece. If his line continues to play well, he might even have a chance to score 20 goals on the season.

Item Four: Matt Murray’s Return to the Crease

Matt Murray delivered a confident performance in his first NHL start in over a year following bilateral hip surgery. Yes, Murray might have wanted a goal or two back, but he provided the steady presence Toronto needed early in the game. He showed his veteran presence and played a “healthy” game, if not a perfect game.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He seems dialed in and solid. Murray’s return offers Toronto another reliable option in the crease. Could it be that he’ll become a major storyline for this team’s season? If so, who would have thought? He took advantage of the team’s new-look defensive improvements this season. It’s funny how this solid aspect of the Maple Leafs’ game is no longer much of a deal.

Item Five: Friday’s Game Was a Tale of Two Teams

Friday’s game outlined two vastly different stories. On one side, the Maple Leafs were firing on all cylinders, thriving with cohesion and depth. On the other hand, the Sabres struggled to find their footing. They appeared disjointed. It wasn’t that they played uninspired hockey; it was more that nothing seemed to work.

Buffalo’s woes were compounded by a disallowed goal from Jason Zucker and poor puck management that sapped their confidence. Even moments of physicality—such as Tage Thompson dropping the gloves with Morgan Rielly—did little to spark any momentum.

The Sabres looked helpless. Their play wasn’t so much lackluster as ineffective. In contrast, Toronto’s dominance highlighted their readiness to contend in the competitive Atlantic Division. Buffalo’s struggles raised concerns about their ability to keep pace.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ win over the Sabres is a promising sign for a team striving to strike the right balance between offense and defense. With the third line producing at an elite level, Murray returning, and top players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander continuing to contribute, the team looks ready for long-term success.

Toronto plays the New York Islanders on home ice tonight. If the team continues to harness its depth and maintains defensive stability, they could finally establish themselves as a true Stanley Cup contender this season.