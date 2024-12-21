Murray Backstops Maple Leafs to Win in First Game in 628 Days

For the second time in a week, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres faced off. Heading into this matchup, it’s a tale of two very different teams.

The Maple Leafs came in hot, winners of four of their last five, and sitting atop the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, the Sabres continued their rough stretch, losers of 11 straight and stuck at the bottom of the Atlantic. This game against Toronto was a chance for Buffalo to break the skid, but it wasn’t going to be easy.

Related: Revisiting The Sabres’ Failed 2015 Draft Class

The night was particularly special for Matt Murray, who made his return to NHL action after being recalled earlier in the day. It was his first game since April 2023—an incredible 628 days after hip surgery. Murray was given the start on the front half of Toronto’s back-to-back.

Game Recap

First Period

The first period mirrored the Sabres’ recent struggles. They quickly fell behind 2-0, with goals from Bobby McMann (8) and Auston Matthews (11). McMann’s tally was assisted by Nick Robertson and Max Domi, as Toronto’s revamped third line continued its strong play.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Buffalo thought they’d cut into the deficit, but their goal was overturned due to a high stick. Midway through the period, Sabres’ Tage Thompson levelled Matthews, sparking a fight with Morgan Rielly. The Maple Leafs closed the first ahead 2-0.

Second Period

The Maple Leafs’ third line took over in the second. Robertson (5) and Domi (3) each scored, extending Toronto’s lead. Between those goals, JJ Peterka (9) gave Buffalo some life with a solid finish.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Matthews, Marner & Woll

After Domi’s goal made it 4-1, the Sabres pulled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for James Reimer. Shortly after, Max Pacioretty (5) scored on a feed from William Nylander. Before the period ended, Mattias Samuelsson (2) beat Murray, making it 5-2 heading into the third.

Third Period

Toronto shifted into protect-the-lead mode, to save energy for their game against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Buffalo pushed, but Toronto’s defensive posture—focused on clogging the neutral zone—made it difficult for the Sabres to generate quality chances.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Owen Power managed to score, bringing Buffalo within two at 5-3. Power put another one on net, and it was tipped it to bring them within one. However, a coach’s challenge overturned the goal due to goalie interference, preserving Toronto’s lead.

With just over two minutes left, Buffalo pulled Reimer for the extra attacker, but Nylander (21) sealed the win with an empty-net goal. The assist on his goal marked John Tavares’ 600th career assist, a major milestone.

Toronto won the game 6-3, while Murray celebrated his first NHL win in nearly two years—a triumphant return for the goaltender.