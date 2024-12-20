Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Matthews, Marner & Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to keep their momentum rolling as they visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres tonight. Coming off a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars, the Maple Leafs have won four of their last five games and will look to extend their winning streak to three. Meanwhile, the Sabres are in free fall, riding an 11-game winless streak.

Item One: Maple Leafs Feel-Good Win Over Dallas Bouys Spirits

The Maple Leafs’ win over the Stars was a feel-good moment for the team, showing comeback and depth. Facing a 2-1 deficit on the road against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Maple Leafs turned the tide and earned a decisive win. At no point did it seem like Toronto would falter. Contributions came from unexpected places, highlighting the strength of their roster beyond the usual stars.

Again, William Nylander led the charge, scoring twice to extend his recent hot streak. He has 20 goals on the season, reaching that milestone for the fourth-straight season and riding a four-game point streak with three goals and two assists. Beyond Nylander, the Maple Leafs’ secondary scorers shone brightly. Nicholas Robertson contributed a goal and an assist, while Max Domi and Bobby McMann also found the back of the net. In an interesting statistic, McMann’s scoring continues to bring luck. Toronto remains unbeaten in regulation (15-0-1) when he scores.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This win exemplified the collective effort fuelling the Maple Leafs’ recent success. From Nylander’s star performance to the depth players’ pivotal contributions, the team proved they can excel against top-tier opponents when everyone chips in. The win continued the team’s momentum and underscored the balance they need to sustain success throughout the season.

Joseph Woll delivered a standout performance in goal, making 36 saves to secure his ninth win. With a 2.30 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, Woll has been a steady presence, stepping up in the wake of Anthony Stolarz‘s knee surgery that will sideline him for four-to-six weeks.

Item Two: Jury’s Out on Loaded Top Line

The Maple Leafs’ experiment of loading their top line with Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner had mixed results. While Nylander scored twice, and the team did pull out a 5-3 win over the Stars, the line struggled in key areas. They were outscored 2-0 at five-on-five, outshot 8-6, and generated fewer scoring chances than expected. The trio’s overlapping skill sets appeared to limit their effectiveness, with both Matthews and Marner seeing a significant drop in shot attempts. Additionally, concentrating so much talent on one line disrupted the team’s balance and overwhelmed John Tavares’ line. Thankfully, the third line showed up well.

Ultimately, the loaded top line didn’t dominate as hoped. Partly, that’s because the Stars loaded up defensively against it. In a small sample size, the experiment (which seems like an odd one to do at this time of the season), raises doubts about its viability as a long-term strategy.

The loaded top line could be a situational tool for late-game comebacks or mismatches against weaker opponents. However, this experiment emphasized the value of spreading talent across the lineup to maintain depth and balance. The Maple Leafs may be better off sticking with the previous structure, which has shown promise.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews and Marner have proven chemistry, while Nylander thrives as a play-driving force alongside Tavares and Max Pacioretty. Meanwhile, the newly formed third line of Domi, Robertson, and McMann appears to be building strong chemistry. With each line maximizing its strengths and contributing to the team’s overall performance, why disrupt a system that’s working?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs enter Friday’s game against the Sabres, riding a wave of momentum. Coming off a 5-3 win over the Sabres just last Sunday — a game where John Tavares netted his 14th career hat trick — the team looks poised to extend its winning streak to three games. Marner leads the team with 42 points (32 assists), and Nylander, fresh off a two-goal performance against Dallas, will aim to exploit Buffalo’s struggling defense once again.

For the Sabres, the stakes are high. With an 11-game losing streak weighing on them, this matchup represents a pivotal moment. Players like Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch must rediscover their scoring touch, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen must elevate his game to give Buffalo a fighting chance. Shoring up their defensive gaps and disrupting Toronto’s offensive flow will be critical if the Sabres hope to end their losing streak and turn their season around.