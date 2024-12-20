Hurricanes End December With Critical Stretch of Games

The Carolina Hurricanes currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 20-10-1 record and 41 points. On Tuesday, the Hurricanes shut out the New York Islanders thanks to a stellar 32-save performance from Pyotr Kochetkov. However, the remaining games in December, including critical matchups against top division rivals and challenging road contests, will serve as a serious test of the team’s ability to contend at the top of the Metropolitan standings.

Hurricanes December Schedule Breakdown

The Hurricanes have six games left this month, five of which are on the road. Their first test comes against the Washington Capitals on Friday night, a team that ranks second in the Metropolitan Division at 21-8-2 with 44 points. Both the Hurricanes and Capitals have four games in hand on the division-leading New Jersey Devils, adding extra weight to this matchup.

Washington enters the contest in a rare slump, having lost two straight after scoring a combined three goals in those defeats. This marks only the second time this season that the Capitals have dropped consecutive games, a testament to their consistency. For Carolina, facing a vulnerable Capitals team represents a golden opportunity to narrow the gap in the standings and build momentum.

Following the clash with Washington, the Hurricanes face off against a desperate New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Rangers, a team that has made a few trades in the past couple of weeks, will look to get back to last year’s form. Carolina’s road game has been a bit of a concern this season, and improving their performance away from PNC Arena will be crucial during this late December stretch.

In what could be a defining regular-season moment, the Hurricanes will face the division-leading New Jersey Devils twice in consecutive games immediately after Christmas. These back-to-back contests, one on the road and one at home will provide a clear indication of Carolina’s ability to challenge for the Metropolitan Division crown. The Devils, with their dynamic offense and consistent play, have been red-hot, averaging 3.31 goals per game, allowing just 2.60 goals against per game, and boasting the second-best power play in the NHL at 29.8%. Taking points from these games will be no small feat.

The Hurricanes need their stars to step up against New Jersey, particularly on special teams. Carolina’s penalty kill has been a strong suit all season, ranking first in the NHL with an 86.4% success rate, and their power play ranks fifth in the league at 27.3%. Against a team as explosive as the Devils, capitalizing on power-play chances and winning the special teams battle could be the difference between winning and losing.

Key Hurricanes to Watch

Goaltending will play a pivotal role during this stretch, and Kochetkov’s recent form is a promising sign. His shutout against the Islanders demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion. With Frederik Andersen still recovering from injury, the Hurricanes have yet to find a reliable second option in net. However, this stretch, with two back-to-back games, will test whether Dustin Tokarski has anything left in the tank.

Tokarski, 35, was signed to a professional tryout contract with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League in November and called up after Spencer Martin struggled to find a groove. Tokarski played one game for the Hurricanes on Dec. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets when he was sound in net, allowing just one goal on 28 shots.

Outlook and Expectations

By the end of December, the Hurricanes’ position in the Metropolitan Division standings could look very different. Success against Washington and New Jersey could propel Carolina into a race for the division title, as the Pittsburgh Penguins are the closest to the Devils, Capitals, and Hurricanes, trailing by six points. Conversely, struggles during this road-heavy stretch might solidify their place behind the Capitals and Devils at third in the division.

The team’s resilience and adaptability will be tested, particularly on the road where they have struggled most this season to maintain consistency. Fans can look forward to high-stakes games that will showcase the team’s character and potential. Keep an eye on the Hurricanes’ goaltenders, as they could determine whether the team pursues a trade to find a reliable tandem alongside Kochetkov. December’s challenges may be daunting, but they also offer Carolina the chance to solidify their status as one of the NHL’s elite teams in a season where there isn’t a clear top contender.