Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Red Wings – 12/20/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (12-16-3) at RED WINGS (13-14-4)
7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
Carrier will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron on Thursday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Justin Holl — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)
Status Report
Edvinsson will miss at least two games because of an injury the defenseman sustained in during a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chiarot will move onto the top defense pair with Seider.
