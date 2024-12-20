Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Red Wings – 12/20/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Carrier will make his Canadiens debut after being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron on Thursday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Justin Holl — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (upper body)

Status Report

Edvinsson will miss at least two games because of an injury the defenseman sustained in during a 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chiarot will move onto the top defense pair with Seider.

