Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 12/20/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (20-10-1) at CAPITALS (21-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
More from THW:
- Hurricanes Could Address Depth Scoring With These 2 Trade Targets
- Top 3 Former Oilers You Forgot Also Played for the Hurricanes
- Hurricanes’ Pyotr Kochetkov Shuts Out Islanders 4-0
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (leg), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)
Status report
Ovechkin has been cleared for contact and practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, but coach Spencer Carbery said the forward will not play until after the NHL Holiday Break (Dec. 24-26). … Eller was placed on injured reserve and the forward will not return until after the holiday break.
More from THW:
- Dylan Strome is the Latest Reminder That Some Stars Take Time
- Blackhawks Big Third Period Leads to 3-2 Win Over Capitals
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Blackhawks – 12/17/24