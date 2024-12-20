Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Wild – 12/20/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (15-11-5) at WILD (20-8-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, Utah16, FDSNWIX

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

No changes to Utah’s lineup from a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones

Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Travis Dermott — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Status report

Gustavsson, a goalie, and forwards Eriksson Ek and Trenin all skated but none will play. … Boyd, a forward, and Shore were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.

