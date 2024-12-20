Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Wild – 12/20/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (15-11-5) at WILD (20-8-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, Utah16, FDSNWIX
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
No changes to Utah’s lineup from a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ben Jones
Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Devin Shore
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Travis Dermott — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Status report
Gustavsson, a goalie, and forwards Eriksson Ek and Trenin all skated but none will play. … Boyd, a forward, and Shore were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.
