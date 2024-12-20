Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Stars – 12/20/24

The New York Rangers take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (15-15-1) at STARS (19-12-0)

8:00 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Jonny Brodzinski — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Zac Jones — Adam Fox

Will Borgen — Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren – Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Borgen is expected to make his Rangers debut after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Kaapo Kakko on Wednesday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Panarin is a game-time decision. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.

More from THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Lian Bichsel — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 8. … Marchment is a game-time decision with upper-body soreness after being injured in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday. He would make his NHL debut if Marchment is unable to play. … Alexander Petrovic, a defenseman, was reassigned to AHL Texas on Thursday.

More from THW: