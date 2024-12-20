Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Ducks – 12/20/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (19-15-0) at DUCKS (12-14-4)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT, KTVD, KCOP-13
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 32 saves against San Jose. … The Avalanche reassigned forwards Tye Felhaber and Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Manson, a defenseman, wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday and could be an option in the finale of the three-game trip. Manson has missed the past 10 games.
More from THW:
- Dear Santa: Colorado Avalanche’s 2024-25 Wish List
- 3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 4-2 Win Over the Sharks
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Sharks – 12/19/24
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brock McGinn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger — Brian Dumoulin
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Brett Leason
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
More from THW:
- Anaheim Ducks’ Best Players at 30-Game Mark
- Ducks Score Last-Minute Goal to Defeat Jets 3-2
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Ducks – 12/18/24