Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Ducks – 12/20/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (19-15-0) at DUCKS (12-14-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT, KTVD, KCOP-13

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 32 saves against San Jose. … The Avalanche reassigned forwards Tye Felhaber and Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Manson, a defenseman, wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday and could be an option in the finale of the three-game trip. Manson has missed the past 10 games.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brock McGinn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Brian Dumoulin

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Brett Leason

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

