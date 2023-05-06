Top 3 Former Oilers You Forgot Also Played for the Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers do not have a storied rivalry. They were both teams in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final series that was one of the most dramatic and entertaining playoff series in a long time. The two organizations are in separate conferences, so they do not play against each other much.

Several players have spent time with both organizations. I did my best to pick players who made a big impact for either club. Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele get honourable mentions for this list. They are the most recent players to play for both, but not the best players.

Andrej “Reggie” Sekera

Of all three of these players, this is probably the one you will most easily remember as being a member of the Hurricanes organization. Andrej Sekera (affectionately referred to as Reggie by teammates and coaches) had his biggest statistical success as part of the Hurricanes in the 2013-14 season. Sekera pulled together an 11-goal, 33-assist season in 74 games.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After being traded to the Los Angeles Kings the following season, Sekera signed a six-year deal with the Oilers. He started the first two years of that deal strong, offering a calming presence to the blue line and a veteran presence to the locker room. Sekera was well liked in the dressing room, often being the one to provide humor. Withstanding a slew of injuries over the following two years led to the Oilers’ management buying out the remainder of his contract.

Marc-Andre Bergeron

Marc-Andre Bergeron was an offensive defender with a bomb of a slap shot. Over half of his career points came while on the power play. He was a member of the Oilers during the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a now infamous tragic event, Bergeron pushed Andrew Ladd while defending him hoping that he’d go wide of the net. Instead both players careened into Dwayne Roloson. Roloson was the Oilers’ starting goalie, and after that Game 1 incident, he was injured for the rest of the playoffs. Bergeron had 35 points in the 2005-06 regular season and added three more points in the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes MARC-ANDRE BERGERON – Photo By Andy Martin, Jr.

Bergeron was traded to the Hurricanes in the 2012-13 season from the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was the last year he would play in the NHL. Bergeron played three seasons for the ZSC Lions in the National League in Switzerland. He closed out his playing career in North America, earning a two-way contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets and playing 22 games for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Doug Weight

The long-serving Oiler, Doug Weight, spent eight seasons with the Copper and Blue. He achieved three seasons of at least a point-per-game pace. Weight was an incredible playmaker and one of the best Oilers players ever. He could string passes together through traffic and have the hands to score slick breakaway goals. Weight was an alternate captain for four seasons, and then captain for his last three.

Doug Weight, Edmonton Oilers, Dec. 2000 (Tom Pidgeon/Allsport)

After being the team captain for the last three seasons of his tenure, he went off to play with the St. Louis Blues. Weight then saw himself in a deal to the Hurricanes. It was during the 2005-06 season that he found himself playing for that team. Weight tallied 16 points in 23 games for that playoff run. Unfortunately, he didn’t play all seven games against his former squad. In Game 5 Raffi Torres and Chris Pronger sandwiched him along the boards. Weight missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. In the offseason, he went back to playing for the Blues, and only played four more seasons before calling it quits on his playing career.

There will be more players who play for both teams in the future. Sekera, Bergeron and Weight we’re all either traded to Carolina or from Carolina during the season. Sekera made a big impact with both hockey teams while Weight and Bergeron will be forever known as Oilers.