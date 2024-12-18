Hurricanes Could Address Depth Scoring With These 2 Trade Targets

As we get closer to the calendar flipping to 2025, NHL teams always look to tinker with their rosters. From depth players to even bonafide franchise moving deals, there is always a trade to be made. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, while they are 20-10-1 after 31 games, they always ask about players and make moves that make sense for the short and long term. Even if the roster is somewhat set now, it doesn’t mean they won’t make a trade before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, or they might wait until that day comes on March 7. Either way, there is always room to add more players in places of need or add depth overall.

That being said, which two players around the NHL could the Hurricanes trade for?

Two Trade Options

Ryan Donato

One that comes to mind is Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. The 28-year-old Boston, MA native is in the last year of his two-year, $2 million average annual value (AAV) contract. In 30 games with the Blackhawks, he has 11 goals and 18 points (ranked third on the team) carrying a .60 points per game average. His goal for percentage (GF%) is at 50% and his Corsi for percentage (CF%) is at 46.70% while averaging a tad under 13 minutes of even-strength ice time. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer of 2025. Regarding the Hurricanes, it could make sense to add him as a depth option for the center core or even as a winger if need be. Donato is slotted on the first-line right-wing spot with Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno for the Blackhawks who are struggling with an 11-19-2 record.

Despite winning two straight games, they are 12 points behind the Colorado Avalanche from being in a wildcard spot and 14 back of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division. It is once again a done season for the team from Chicago. That being the case, it could benefit both sides to have Donato be dealt to a contender with his style of play and be someone who could add some scoring touch to the Hurricanes who are known to have scoring throughout their lineup. Furthermore, Carolina has $1.57 million in cap space and if they send a player down, maybe Riley Stillman could open up enough space for Donato’s $2 million to fit in nicely with their remaining cap.

Donato could slide anywhere on the Hurricanes roster and be a solid 2C if they think he can be a slight upgrade over Jesperi Kotkaniemi, or even at a 4C spot if they want to have Tyson Jost as a healthy scratch option. If they don’t need him at center, he could slot into a winger spot on either side of the ice as well. Either way, Donato could be someone that Rod Brind’Amour could put anywhere in the lineup, especially for a guy who has 11 goals in 30 games on a struggling Blackhawks team. What could a trade look like? It would not be a surprise if the return is a 2025 draft pick going back to Chicago for draft capital since Donato’s deal is set to expire.

There is a possibility that a 2023 third-round pick could be enough for a short-term trade for Donato with a chance to extend him in the upcoming summer for the Hurricanes. Carolina has two third-round picks for 2025 and giving up one for scoring depth wouldn’t be a bad option overall. Plus the contract they get back is more than manageable.

Adam Gaudette

The other option, maybe less likely but still someone to look into, is Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette. The Braintree, MA native is going to be a UFA after the 2024-25 season where he has tallied 13 goals and 17 points after 30 games. That gives him a .57 points per game average while playing a tad under 10 minutes of even-strength ice time. His GF% is at 62.50 while his CF% is at 53.50. For someone who is making $775,000 on a one-year deal, that’s a bang for your buck type stuff from Gaudette.

Adam Gaudette, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes the move for Gaudette unlikely is that the Senators are sitting with a 16-13-2 record with them being on a four-game winning streak. Furthermore, they sit three points back of the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division with three games in hand. He has been their best depth-scoring guy, hence the 13 goals while playing second-line right wing despite averaging less than 10 minutes of 5v5 play. While he is making the most of his chances on the ice, he could be someone who should see more ice time.

The 28-year-old could slot on either side of the wings for the Hurricanes no matter where he is in the lineup. He would be a bonus of riches for Brind’Amour’s team which has Jackson Blake, Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson, and others cashing in depth-wise. However, the extra cap space gives Carolina versatility to add more to their roster and get some depth scoring from Gaudette’s touch which could see a bump in ice time as well. Just like the Donato trade, maybe some draft capital could make its way to the Senators since Gaudette will be a UFA and his cap hit is minimal. However, where the Senators are right now, they might be reluctant to move on from what he brings to their roster. But never say never when it comes to getting the right deal.

Options for Depth Additions

While both players are great options, the Donato move might be the easier one to pull off with how the season is going for the Blackhawks. They are further out from the playoffs than the Senators even if his $2 million AAV is higher than Gaudette’s $775,000. Both guys are going to be UFAs at 28 years old, but they could bring more depth scoring and versatility to the Hurricanes if they choose to add to their forward core.

It’ll be interesting to see what general manager Eric Tulsky will do as we are a few months away from the trade deadline on March 7, 2025. Either way, keep an eye out for the Hurricanes to be buyers when the time comes to make moves to bolster the roster going into the 2025 NHL Playoffs.