3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Resounding 6-1 Win Over Sabres

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens did something they’ve rarely accomplished this season, or last season, for that matter. Martin St. Louis’ group thoroughly dominated its opponent, in this case, the Buffalo Sabres, by a score of 6-1, a tally wholly befitting how the game was played on the ice. We don’t get to write so positively about the Canadiens often this season, so let’s dig in.

The Patrik Laine Effect

When Patrik Laine netted his third goal of Tuesday’s match versus the Sabres, the hats rained down on the Bell Centre ice. It was a moment of exuberance, of exaltation in a campaign that’s had its series of facepalm-inducing moments.

As cited in fellow Hockey Writers scribe Ryan Szporer’s game recap, Laine became the first Habs player to net his first six goals with the club on the power play. It’s an interesting feat, one that will make for a terrific question on trivia night a few years down the road.

Laine has come a long way. Not only from his preseason injury that kept him out of the lineup for a little over two months but from where he was last season when he entered the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program. News of that broke in January of the current calendar year, which adds a special dimension to Laine’s brio of a hat trick in a game for a completely different team at the very end of 2024. How’s that for a version of the “How it started/How it’s going” meme?

Laine was humorously humble in his post-game presser.

“I think it (the game) was okay. We found some holes today, but I think overall, at least for myself, it was kind of an average game.”

A reporter even chuckles as the Finn is delivering his even-keel response. Laine wasn’t completely oblivious to how pundits and supporters would view his performance.

“Not in terms of…if you take away the goals I’ve had a million times better games and I had zero goals. Apart from the power play it went in, but outside of that I’d call it a pretty average performance from myself today.”

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ 2012 Draft Class Revisited

As rejoice-worthy as the night was, both for the club and the player, the veteran forward brings up a good point. The start of his Canadiens’ career may be historic from the perspective of his ruthlessness on the power play, but it is fair to say not much has happened otherwise. There is also the matter that all of these goals have come from the left faceoff dot, or just about. It’s working for now, but better teams will figure out a way to stop it eventually.

This is not an attempt to pour cold water on what was a memorable night. It could very well be a product of a player who has been away from the game for a significant period of time for personal reasons and because of injury.

As such, for now, his efficiency is limited to special teams. He’ll need more games to find a more well-rounded gear. That’s not a problem. If anything, it’s completely understandable given what Laine has been through in 2024. But as the tired expression goes, it is what it is.

Dach and Newhook Have a Presence

They may not be scoring nearly as much as they should, but Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook have more presence on the ice since Laine has entered the frame.

Regarding 5-on-5 ice time last night, their trio combined for a more than respectable .604 expected goals for (xG). They didn’t net when the teams were even – they allowed Buffalo’s lone goal, in fact – but overall, that line is looking decent.

Laine is perhaps not fully up to speed yet, but his veteran presence and natural skills are helping Dach and Newhook get in on some good scoring chances. Their Fenwick was 53.8% and the aforementioned xG was vastly superior to any other line combination.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are many critical reasons why this is important. For one, Laine is evidently helping two beleaguered forwards get involved in the action. If they have any shot at redemption, now is the time. Conversely, if that trio perpetually creates chances but doesn’t score enough, or worse, has a negative goal differential, sooner or later it will become obvious that Dach and Newhook are just not top-six material. At that point, a decision will have to be made about what to do with them.

Canadiens Play a Complete Game

Montreal put on one of if not its best showings of the entire season versus the Sabres. They raced out of the gates with a goal via Joel Armia barely 19 seconds into the contest, which surely bamboozled an already psychologically distraught Sabres squad.

Laine’s first power play goal made it 2-0 later in the first. Juraj Slafkovsky netted his third of the season in the middle frame with a clever shot from behind the goal line that bounced off Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and in. Laine blasted two more power play markers and Josh Anderson found a wanting puck in the crease with 45 seconds remaining in the second to make it 6-1.

Buffalo only fired 21 shots on target, making it a relatively easy night for Samuel Montembeault. There was one dangerous chance for the visitors in the first period that required the Quebec keeper to stop Alex Tuch on a breakaway that happened in the blink of an eye.

It’s tempting to argue that had Tuch netted on that chance, it would have been a different game, as Montreal’s two-goal lead would have been halved. The reality is that the Sabres did slash the deficit early in the second period, only for Slafkovsky to answer two minutes later, so no, not on this night.

Montreal killed all five of the penalties it took whilst firing at 50% on the man advantage (3-for-6). With a 6-1 lead entering the final period, the Canadiens comfortably controlled the remaining 20 minutes. Short of a shutout, there is nothing else that could have been asked of the Canadiens. The only major statistical category Montreal failed was the hits, which heavily favoured Buffalo 26-7. But when winning 6-1, that hardly matters.

The Canadiens now rest for a couple of days. The weekend features an alluring home-and-home with the Detroit Red Wings, with the first match (Friday, Dec. 20) in Michigan. Both teams are very close in the standings. The Canadiens have 27 points, the Red Wings 28. This feels like a miniseries where one of the two clubs can showcase which is moving in the right direction. If anything, Original Six matchups are always fun. Even better when it’s a double dose.