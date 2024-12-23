Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Predators – 12/23/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (21-11-1) at PREDATORS (10-17-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report:
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Nick Blankenburg
Injured: None
Status report
Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a “pretty good chance” Barron will make his Nashville debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
