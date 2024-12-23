Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Predators – 12/23/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (21-11-1) at PREDATORS (10-17-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report:

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: None

Status report

Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a “pretty good chance” Barron will make his Nashville debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

