Predators Defeat Kings 3-2 in Overtime

On Saturday, a great performance by Justus Annunen led the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings (19-9-5) at Bridgestone Arena. Darcy Kuemper was in the net for the Kings, but Annunen stood strong for the Predators.

The loss served as a wake-up call for the Kings as they prepare for their next game against the Washington Capitals tomorrow (Dec. 22) as it will conclude the longest seven-game road trip of the season, while the Predators match up with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (Dec. 23).

Predators Lead 1-0

A fast-paced opening period saw both the Kings and Predators trade several scoring chances. Although the defenses held strong, Zachary L’Heureux’s goal at the 4:54 mark proved to be the difference-maker for the Predators. Despite the Kings’ determined effort to even the score, the first period closed with the home team ahead.

Kings Trail 2-0

The second period began with the Kings pressing for a comeback, but they couldn’t break through. At the six-minute mark, Jonathan Marchessault scored, assisted by captain Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, giving the Predators a 2-0 lead as both teams headed into the intermission.

Kings Tie the Score and Head Into Overtime

The final 20 minutes of the game saw the Kings scrambling to score. Despite outshooting their opponents, the Kings constantly found their attempts blocked by the young goaltender. At 10:36, Quinton Byfield finally broke through with a wrist shot, assisted by Warren Foegele, ending a potential shutout. However, unnecessary penalties by Kevin Fiala and Jacob Moverare slowed the Kings’ momentum. In an astonishing comeback, Alex Laferriere tied the game at 6:37, sending it to overtime. With the score tied at 2-2, Nick Blankenburg scored the game-winning goal for the Predators in overtime.