Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Wild – 12/23/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (12-20-2) at WILD (20-10-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report:
The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate Monday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore — Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)
Status report
Gustavsson was first off the ice and is expected to start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Trenin returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Eriksson Ek skated with the Wild on Monday and is nearing a return, but the forward will miss his 10th straight game.
