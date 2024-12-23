Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Wild – 12/23/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (12-20-2) at WILD (20-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report:

The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate Monday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore — Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)

Status report

Gustavsson was first off the ice and is expected to start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Trenin returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Eriksson Ek skated with the Wild on Monday and is nearing a return, but the forward will miss his 10th straight game.

