Blackhawks Activate Seth Jones off Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Dec. 21 that defenseman Seth Jones has been activated off Injured Reserve (IR). Jones is expected to be in the lineup for their Dec. 21 game against the Calgary Flames.

The 30-year-old Jones has been out of the lineup with a right foot injury since Nov. 14. Through 17 regular-season games in 2024-25, Jones has two goals and eight assists for 10 points, averaging 25:43 with a 48.7 even-strength Corsi percentage.

In four seasons with the Blackhawks, Jones has 27 goals and 102 assists for 129 points in 234 regular-season games. Now in his 12th NHL season, Jones has 92 goals and 323 assists for 415 points in 814 career games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.

Jones has produced two 50-point campaigns in his career. In 2017-18, he had 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points with the Blue Jackets, then in 2021-22, he had five goals and 46 assists for 51 points with the Blackhawks.

Taken No. 4 overall by the Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Jones immediately made the Predators lineup as a rookie, scoring six goals and 19 assists for 25 points. Before turning pro, he spent the 2012-13 season with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Portland Winterhawks, scoring 14 goals and adding 42 assists for 56 points.

He helped the club win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions, and they advanced to the Memorial Cup Final against the Halifax Mooseheads, where they lost 6-4.

Alex Vlasic leads all Blackhawks defenders with two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 33 games this season, followed by Connor Murphy’s 13 points (one goal, 12 assists). Forward Connor Bedard has a team-leading 26 points with seven goals and 19 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has 21 points through 33 games (seven goals and 14 assists), while Ryan Donato has a team-leading 11 goals.

The Blackhawks are 12-19-2 with 26 points, seventh in the Central Division and tied for 30th in the entire league. Chicago has won three straight games, including a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 19.

Since firing former head coach Luke Richardson, the Blackhawks are 4-3-0 and have looked like an entirely different team, playing more aggressively and attacking the opponent’s net. Forward Ilya Mikheyev has goals in three straight games (four goals and one assist), while Teravainen has eight points in his last three contests (one goal, seven assists).

After their Saturday matinee, the Blackhawks fly to the State of Hockey to take on the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23, then they head to western New York to face the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 27. The club hosts the Dallas Stars on Dec. 29, then will take part in the 2024-25 NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31, playing the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs.