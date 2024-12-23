Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Bruins – 12/23/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (23-8-2) at BRUINS (18-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas

Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Henrik Rybinski

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (leg), Lars Eller (illness)

Status report:

Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 25 saves in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Latest for THW: