Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Bruins – 12/23/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (23-8-2) at BRUINS (18-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Henrik Rybinski
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (leg), Lars Eller (illness)
Status report:
Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 25 saves in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
