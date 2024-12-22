Projected Lineups for Kings vs Capitals – 12/22/24

The LA Kings take on the Washington Capitals today at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (19-9-5) at CAPITALS (22-8-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. The Kings will play the second of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas

Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Henrik Rybinski

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday. … Washington recalled Rybinski, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW: