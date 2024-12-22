Projected Lineups for Kings vs Capitals – 12/22/24

The LA Kings take on the Washington Capitals today at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (19-9-5) at CAPITALS (22-8-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Akil Thomas — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. The Kings will play the second of a back-to-back after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Defeat Kings 3-2 in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 12/21/24
- LA Kings Game Notes: Annihilate Flyers With 7-3 Thumping
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Aliaksei Protas
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Henrik Rybinski
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Lars Eller (illness)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday. … Washington recalled Rybinski, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Projecting Alex Ovechkin’s Goal Total This Season
- Capitals Defeat the Hurricanes 3-1 to Even Up Season Series
- Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Capitals – 12/20/24