Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Rangers – 12/22/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (20-11-1) at RANGERS (16-15-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Will Cuylle

Brett Berard — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

Braden Schneider — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones, Matt Rempe

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body)

Status report

Rempe, a forward, will have a hearing Sunday via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing/boarding defenseman Miro Heiskanen in a 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Vesey would likely replace Rempe if the hearing results in a suspension.

Latest for THW: