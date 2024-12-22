Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Rangers – 12/22/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (20-11-1) at RANGERS (16-15-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jack Roslovic — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Will Cuylle
Brett Berard — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Zac Jones, Matt Rempe
Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body)
Status report
Rempe, a forward, will have a hearing Sunday via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety for elbowing/boarding defenseman Miro Heiskanen in a 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday. … Vesey would likely replace Rempe if the hearing results in a suspension.
