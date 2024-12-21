Rangers Defeat Stars 3-1 Behind Shesterkin’s 41-Save Performance

The New York Rangers (16-15-1) defeated the Dallas Stars (19-13-0) on Friday night 3-1, behind a two-goal first period and a 41-save performance from Igor Shesterkin. Reilly Smith and Vincent Trocheck scored the opening and go-ahead goal for the Rangers, while Chris Kreider scored an empty-netter late to seal it. This was just what the doctor ordered for the Rangers, as this was only their second victory in the last seven games.

For Dallas, this game was not without opportunity. The Stars went 0-for-7 with the man advantage, including a five-minute major in the third, and goaltender Jake Oettinger kept them in the game on numerous occasions with 28 stops. Ultimately, they couldn’t solve Shesterkin.

Game Recap

Friday night started with a bang as both teams scored in the first 90 seconds. Both goals were successfully challenged for offside and did not count. Shortly after Dallas’ goal was disallowed, Roope Hintz officially opened the scoring at 1:46 of the first period, giving the Stars the early 1-0 lead. Shesterkin gave up a juicy rebound into the slot, where Hintz was waiting, snapping home his 14th goal of the season.

Mike Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin celebrate a goal (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Smith tied the game for the Rangers at 10:44 with a shorthanded goal just as the Dallas powerplay was expiring. Five minutes later, Trocheck scored the eventual game-winner, giving New York a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

While the Stars had plenty of opportunity to tie the game in the third, it was the second period where the game started to get away. Despite having two power plays, and outshooting the Rangers 18-11, Dallas had three penalties of their own making it hard to find their game.

The Rangers had four penalties in the third, including a five-minute major after Matt Rempe elbowed Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in the head. Shesterkin stopped all nine power play shots in the period, and 15 total in the third. Chris Kreider scored the empty-net goal at 17:54 to seal the victory for New York.

The Stars wrap up their six-game homestand with a 3-3-0 record, and will be in Utah to face the Hockey Club on Monday. The Rangers avoid a four-game losing streak and host the Carolina Hurricanes at MSG on Sunday.