Capitals Defeat Kings 3-1 and Retake First Place in the East

Aliaksei Protas scored twice and Jakub Vrana netted the game-winner on the power play as the Washington Capitals (23-8-2) defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1. The Capitals retake first place in the Eastern Conference with 48 points, one point higher than the New Jersey Devils. As for the Kings, they end their seven-game road trip 3-2-2 with their next game being against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Related: NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

Jakub Vrana and Kevin Fiala scored on each of their team’s only power plays in the game.

Game Recap

The opening 10 minutes of the first period saw back-and-forth battles through the neutral zone with neither team being able to set up in the respective offensive zones. Both teams coming into the game were within the top five for allowing two goals or fewer to opponents so a scrappy, low-scoring game was in the cards.

Just after the 10-minute mark Pierre-Luc Dubois capitalized on a loose puck by the blue line, threaded a pass to Aliaksei Protas and scored his 13th of the season to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw the only power play opportunities for each team. At 16:07 Trevor van Riemsdyk took a delay of game penalty. Seventeen seconds into the Kings’ power play, after a give-and-go with Adrian Kempe, Fiala scored off of a one-timer to tie the game at one. Later in the period at 7:23, the Capitals got an opportunity on the PP after Fiala took a delay of game penalty. After a clearing attempt got blocked at the blue line by the linesman, Dubois took advantage of the situation and sent a pass to Vrana who rang one off of the post and in to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

Jakub Vrana, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Protas sealed the victory with an empty net goal, his 14th of the season, at 0:54. Dubois had two assists on the night, giving him five points in the last five games for the Capitals’ center. With an assist tonight, Brandt Clarke now has three in his last five games for the Kings.

The Capitals will be on a plane to Boston tonight to face the Bruins tomorrow (Dec. 23), and the Kings get a six-day break after the long road trip. Their next game will be against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Dec. 28).