NHL Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how serious are the Vancouver Canucks about moving on from Vincent Desharnais? What are they willing to sacrifice to get that contract moved? Meanwhile, Auston Matthews is out again for the Toronto Maple Leafs, having re-aggravated an injury from earlier in the season. Finally, what are the Nashville Predators up to? It appears they’ve completely pivoted on their trade strategy this season. Are they buying or selling?

Canucks Weighing Options on Desharnais

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly weighing the future of defenseman Vincent Desharnais as the team looks for more lineup stability. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation, revealing that the Canucks have been exploring trade options and acknowledging that things simply “haven’t worked out” with him on the roster.

Vincent Desharnais, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman explained that the Canucks might be trying to emphasize the consistency of their roster. Too many player lineup changes and moves up and down among players might be affecting team chemistry. The focus now is on creating a stable, consistent lineup that can drive better results.

Desharnais, who has faced his share of ups and downs this season, doesn’t fit what the Canucks are trying to do. “So they’re trying to see what the options are out there, and they’re willing to consider a few things.”

Canucks on the Verge of Another Trade?

Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun reports that he thinks a trade involving the Canucks for a top-four defenseman might be imminent.

He writes in a post for The Athletic:

“League sources confirm that the Canucks are on the lookout for a top-four defenceman as well as a winger. And in keeping with Rutherford tradition, I would imagine GM Patrik Allvin would want to make a trade sooner than later and not wait until the March 7 deadline. He acquired Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31 last season, very much keeping with the Rutherford-esque style to get ahead of the deadline.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on Provorov, Canucks trade needs, Hurricanes goalies and why Avs jumped on Blackwood’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/17/2024

He added, “Filip Hronek’s injury has been difficult to overcome, so that has fuelled the need to trade for a top-four D. Easier said than done, but I don’t think Vancouver will wait too long if it can find a fit.”

Matthews Out of the Lineup Again for the Maple Leafs

Chris Johnston of TSN reports, “Hearing that Auston Matthews won’t be available to the #leafs tonight after reaggravating the injury that kept him out of games in November. He’s considered questionable for Monday’s game.” In what might be an emotional reaction to the news, there are calls from fans to keep Matthews on LTIR until he’s fully healed, even if that means he misses much of the regular season.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 6-3 Loss to the Maple Leafs

And, as much as doing something like that would open a window for the Maple Leafs to use his salary cap to add and then potentially get Matthews back for the playoffs, it’s a huge risk. First, it’s not clear how bad this injury is. Second, the Leafs have played well without him, but it’s asking a lot to settle for not having the best scorer in the league on the ice. Finally, the NHL would potentially look at this.

Did the Predators Do a 180-Degree Turn?

Despite the Nashville Predators sitting near the bottom of the standings, GM Barry Trotz is shifting his focus ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Just weeks after suggesting a rebuilding phase, Trotz is now lining up potential acquisitions to strengthen the team.

According to Emma Lingan of The Hockey News, Trotz is actively working on deals that could come to fruition in January. While the NHL holiday roster freeze has temporarily halted moves, Trotz is shifting into buying mode.

It’s an odd place for the Predators to be, considering they’re so far out of the playoff conversation that they should be sellers on paper. And, with some of the moves Trotz has already made, it appears they are also dumping contracts to do whatever shopping they have in mind.