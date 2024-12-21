Panthers Defeat the Blues in Overtime 2-1

The Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues faced off for the first time this season, and it was the first game of their two-game season series. After winning their last two games, the Panthers were looking to tally another win on their win streak. At the same time, the opposing Blues were trying to avoid their third straight loss after losing their last two games. The Panthers, however, were the ones that came out victorious.

Game Recap

First Period

The first period kicked off with a lot of aggressiveness. It worked to the Blues’ benefit 10:01 into the first period as Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist scored a backhand goal on a pass from Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc. Texier was awarded the primary assist, while Bolduc received the secondary assist.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was given a holding penalty at 10:13; however, the Panthers could not score on the power play. While the Blues were the only team with a goal in the first period, the Panthers outshot them 10-7.

Second Period

In the second period, the roles reversed as the Panthers dominated offensively. However, they found an opening to tie the game 1-1 about 10:58 into the second. Panthers defenseman Ulvis Balinskis crept inside the right-side slot for a one-time feed from forward Aleksander Barkov and put it past Blues goaltender Joel Hofer; Matthew Tkachuk was also given the secondary assist.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Things reversed as the Blues were given a power play after Panthers forward Sam Bennett tripped Jordan Kyrou. The Blues could not score on the two-minute power play, and the period ended 1-1. Shots were in the Blues’ favor as they completed the period with a shot total of 10-7.

Third Period

Going into the third period, things got intense. The Panthers’ defenseman was penalized for holding just 19 seconds into the third, but the Blues could not score on the power play again. Both teams would end the period goalless, moving the game to overtime. Shots were 9-5 Panthers by the end of the third.

Overtime

Overtime began with some close chances and was quiet for about four minutes until Blues captain Brayden Schenn tripped Barkov and was given a two-minute penalty. Barkov took advantage of the power play opportunity as he received a pass in the slot from defenseman Aaron Ekblad, waited, and sniped the puck past Hofer to end the game 2-1. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was given the secondary assist and the final shots ended at an equal 27-27.

Three Stars

Aleksander Barkov (one goal, one assist) Sergei Bobrovsky (.963 SV%, 0.94 GAA) Joel Hofer (.926 SV%, 1.88 GAA)

This is the Panthers’ third straight victory, and they will have a chance to increase it at home against their rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Sunday. As for the Blues, this was their fourth overtime loss of the season of the 10 times they went to overtime. Their next game is against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Both teams will meet again on Feb. 6 in St. Louis.