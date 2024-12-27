Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Stars – 12/27/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (21-10-4) at STARS (20-13-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno
Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore — Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report:
Kaprizov, a forward, did not travel with the Wild and is day to day.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Win Over the Blackhawks
- Minnesota Wild Hold on for 4-3 Victory Over Blackhawks
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Wild – 12/23/24
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Lian Bichsel — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Esa Lindell
Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Dec. 23.
Latest for THW:
- Dear Santa: Dallas Stars’ 2024-25 Wish List
- 3 Takeaways From Dallas Stars’ Gutsy 3-2 Win Over Utah
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 3-2 Loss to Stars