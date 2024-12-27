Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Stars – 12/27/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (21-10-4) at STARS (20-13-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Marcus Foligno

Brendan Gaunce — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore — Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report:

Kaprizov, a forward, did not travel with the Wild and is day to day.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Lian Bichsel — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Esa Lindell

Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Dec. 23.

