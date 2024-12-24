3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Win Over the Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild played host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday evening, Dec. 23, and once again, it was around the holidays. Their first meeting during the regular season in St. Paul came on Black Friday, Nov. 29, and it was a 3-2 win for the Wild that saw their captain, Jared Spurgeon, come alive on the scoresheet with two goals.

The Blackhawks got the scoring started, but the Wild found a way to fight back and finally took a lead in the third. They had to battle to hold on but they came out with the 4-3 win and will carry that into the holiday break. In this article we’ll look at how they did it starting with the first line.

Wild’s First Line & Defense Shines

The Wild’s first line did what they’ve done pretty well all season and got the first goal for their team. While it took a little bit for them to get started, once they scored that goal, they kept the pace and had several chances that just didn’t go in, except the one. While the goal wasn’t the result of a pretty pass that the line is known for, it did start that way. The Wild were passing the puck around, and Kaprizov dished in the rebound, which is exactly what that line needs to do when the passing plays don’t connect.

The defense had a good night defensively, but they also did in offensive production as well, with two of their defensemen recording goals on the night. First it was Spurgeon who’s had some good luck against the Blackhawks this season as he tallied his third goal against them this season to tie the game 2-2 for his team on a pretty backhand shot. The other defenseman had his first goal taken away earlier in the night, but he responded with another later, and that was Brock Faber.

Faber didn’t let the overturned goal stop him from shooting, and he tried again and was rewarded. His defenseive partner Jonas Brodin set him up with a great pass that he was able to one-time past the goaltender and give his team the lead they’d been looking for all night. Near the end of the game, the Wild’s defense did come up big when the puck landed just shy of the goal line as Gustavsson made a save, and they swiped it out for him.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s huge for us right, like we’ve had some bad games in that so called slump. I don’t know, it was four games, five games, that happens throughout the year, every team has lost four games. I didn’t think we played bad in some of them, we played bad in some of them and this is a good reset for us, end on a good note, enjoy the holidays and come back refreshed,” said Faber about stopping the losing streak before the break.

Gustavsson is Back in Goal

After what felt like much longer than it was, Filip Gustavsson was back in net for the Wild after being out due to a lower-body injury. He was a little rusty in the first few minutes but it didn’t take him long to find his form again as he started making some big saves to keep his team in it.

The first goal that went past him was a missed shot by Connor Bedard. Bedard recovered enough to half poke through Gustavsson’s five-hole while Gustavsson was prepared for the shot to go higher, and there wasn’t much he could do. The second goal he also couldn’t do much to prevent as he made the initial stop on the first shot and tried to get the rebound but that was also on his defense to have someone there to cover the open side and they didn’t.

“I thought we played good against Vegas there and had the chance to win that game and those other games; it wasn’t really as you said, how we’ve been playing lately and sometimes you play hard and you try but it just doesn’t work and today I thought we played good and we still could’ve been a little better, maybe get out of our zone a little quicker in that stuff, we got some turnovers on that but it’s a step in the right direction to get back on track,” said Gustavsson about getting back to playing Wild hockey.

Wild’s Fourth Line Steps Up

While the fourth line didn’t directly score a goal, they were the line on the ice when Spurgeon tallied his goal and were key in making that play happen. Devin Shore has looked strong for the majority of the time he’s been up playing with the Wild, and against the Blackhawks, he really stood out. He recorded his first career assist in a Wild jersey on the Spurgeon goal, and he also made the Wild’s overturned goal possible with his rush into the zone and ability to carry the puck.

“Yeah, it was a good night. That’s what we’re looking to do as the fourth line every night, create energy, play more down in their end, and I think we’ve been doing a good job of that, creating that identity, tonight more than most for whatever reason, the puck kind of found us in good spots with speed and a little time and space so we were able to make some plays with confidence in which you can kind of stack on some good shifts, it was a good night…,” said Shore about how the fourth line stepped up.

Wild Head on Break

The Wild and the rest of the NHL will be off for the next three days for the holiday break, and hopefully, they’ll be able to enjoy the time with family and friends. Once they get back, however it’ll have to be back to all business as they’ll face one of their toughest opponents every season in division rival, the Dallas Stars in Dallas. Hopefully, they can continue to build off this win and come back home with a win over the Stars as well.