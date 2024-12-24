Tomas Tatar Remains Heart and Soul of Devils

When the New Jersey Devils brought back Tomas Tatar this offseason, they had brought back a player who was one of the key pieces in the Devils playoff run two years ago. Upon returning to New Jersey, Tatar was thrilled. He spoke about his return in the offseason, saying “It was a pretty easy decision to come back, and honestly it feels like I’m coming home. I know everyone, know my teammates, know the staff, and it’s very warming (for me).”

Going into his second stint with the club, Tatar was looking to bounce back from tough stints with the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche. In order to get him scoring again, head coach Sheldon Keefe decided to start him on a line with Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer. During this stretch, he was moved down in the lineup in favor of Ondrej Palat. He was bumped to the fourth line, playing with the likes of Nathan Bastian, Justin Dowling, and Shane Bowers.

Scoring Is Not Everything

With just nine points in 32 games, Tatar is not filling up the scoresheet, but instead is making an impact in his own way. He does his best to create opportunities and give his team the best chance of scoring when he’s on the ice. Keefe knows just how much Tatar is all about the team, and how unselfish he is when it comes to playing the game, saying:

“He is all about the team. He has great confidence in (himself) and feels like he has more to offer the team and can take on a bigger role if provided, but at the same time, he has embraced what we have given him and hasn’t changed his demeanor or his attitude every day.”

With all these changes, Tatar always seems to have a smile on his face. For him, it is not about how many points he puts up, or the teammates who play beside him. Although his vision of where he plays may not always align with the coaching staff, Tatar understands that getting two points is the more important end goal. Knowing that every player wants to win, it is easy for him to adapt to a new role in the system.

Team Morale Flourishes

Tatar’s teammates have also benefited from his presence so far this season. Throughout his time on the fourth line, the team has seen increased hustle and energy from Nathan Bastian. While not the flashiest line on the roster, each shift is played hard and tough by these two. Relishing the opportunities that this line sees is what Tatar was brought back for, and something that this Devils roster has been missing for a while. With the type of player Tatar is, it is not shocking to see the positive effect he has brought back. When you have a guy like this on your team, scoring is the last thing that crosses the mind.

Having the trust of his teammates and coaches has proven to be just what Tatar and the team needed. His presence was essential to the group of guys who made the playoffs two years ago. He’s not the flashiest player or someone who fills the scoresheet every night, but Tatar brings the right attitude, which makes him a pivotal part of what the Devils are trying to build in New Jersey. As excited as he was to return to a place he once called home, the team was even happier to see him come back and be that key piece that they have been missing for the last two years.