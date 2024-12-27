Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blue Jackets – 12/27/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report:

Pastrnak will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday with an upper-body injury.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Merzlikins did not dress for a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday with an undisclosed injury. … Severson returns after being a healthy scratch Monday. … The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; Labanc, a forward, will be scratched and Jack Johnson goes in for Harris, a defenseman.

