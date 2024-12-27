Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Blue Jackets – 12/27/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (19-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — Trent Frederic — Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report:
Pastrnak will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday with an upper-body injury.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Merzlikins did not dress for a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday with an undisclosed injury. … Severson returns after being a healthy scratch Monday. … The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; Labanc, a forward, will be scratched and Jack Johnson goes in for Harris, a defenseman.
