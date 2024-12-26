Charlie Coyle Adds Spark to Bruins’ Top-Six

Charlie Coyle has never shied away from responsibility during his time with the Boston Bruins, and his recent promotion to the top six has been no exception. Playing with Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm, Coyle has really found his groove, showing off his versatility and stepping up his game alongside two of the Bruins’ more talented forwards.

The 2024-25 season didn’t get off to the best start for Coyle or the Bruins. With just seven goals and nine points through his first 34 games, it was a far cry from his stellar season last year, when he put up 25 goals and 60 points. This decline, coupled with the addition of Lindholm in the offseason, saw Coyle bumped to the third line—a role he was familiar with from his early days in Boston.

Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand have found instant chemistry together on a line with Elias Lindholm. If the Bruins can continue to excel with these three together, it could finally give them a top-six that can compete against other top teams around the NHL. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, though, Coyle’s been given another shot at a top-six spot—this time as a winger. A position he’s played before during his time with the Minnesota Wild, and one he’s proven he can handle.

A Solid Fit with Marchand and Lindholm

Coyle’s move to the top six has paid off immediately. In just two games alongside Marchand and Lindholm, he’s already scored two goals and three points.

“When you’re relied upon like that, playing a top-line role, you got to produce, you got to play well, and it’s a big responsibility,” said Coyle on Saturday. “I love that. Playing with those guys, they’re really good players, and you just try to make the most of it.”

His physicality, hockey IQ and ability to win puck battles along the boards have fit perfectly with Marchand and Lindholm’s two-way game. Together, they’ve created a line that’s dangerous on both ends of the ice, which is exactly what the Bruins needed from the second-line right-wing spot.

Under Jim Montgomery, the Bruins often threw their lines into a blender, sometimes multiple times during a single game. While it made sense early in the season, it left the team struggling to find any rhythm or consistency. Now, with Joe Sacco stepping in as interim head coach, the lineup has mostly stabilized, allowing players like Coyle to find their footing.

So far, Coyle’s success has added some much-needed cohesion to the Bruins’ forward lines, and his chemistry with Marchand and Lindholm could be the key to a more consistent and productive second line.

It’s still early, but if Coyle continues playing like this, he could lock down his spot in the top six, making the Bruins’ lineup more of a threat as the season goes on. Another consequence of this move is that Coyle’s absence from the third line creates a hole for a player like Matt Poitras, who’s been dominating in the AHL, to rejoin the team. If Poitras can bring that same energy to the NHL, it could be a game-changer for the Bruins.

The team still has some work to do, but Coyle’s resurgence is a positive sign, even if it’s been in an incredibly small sample size. With more consistency, the Bruins could slowly start to find their stride. And if they keep building on this momentum, they might just be back in the contention mix sooner than expected. Still, it’s hard to not feel as though the Bruins are at least one or two pieces away from legitimately competing after the disappointing start they had to the season. Progress is progress, though, and the Bruins are heading in the right direction, slowly but surely.