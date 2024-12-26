Sharks’ Last 2 Games Show They Shouldn’t Rush Askarov

For the first time, the San Jose Sharks are giving goaltender Yaroslav Askarov an extended look at the NHL level. A fluke injury to Vitek Vanecek opened up a roster spot and gave Askarov what will likely be his first lengthy stay with the Sharks. This past week, he started consecutive games for the first time. His first start was a brilliant 39-save performance in an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers, while the second game was less successful, as he let in four goals on just 24 shots in a loss to the Vancouver Canucks. While those two games at times demonstrated Askarov’s tremendous potential, they also indicated why the Sharks can take their time with his development. They don’t need to throw him in as the primary starter right now, and a more patient approach will benefit him as an individual and the team as a whole.

Oilers and Canucks Games Highlighted Sharks’ Flaws

Although the Sharks’ results in their brief Canadian swing show improvement from last season, they also show the difficulties that a young goalie such as Askarov faces in the team’s current situation. He gave an incredible effort against Edmonton, but the Sharks couldn’t gain consistent control of the puck, allowing the Oilers to outshoot them 32-15 over the final two periods. Askarov held on, making several spectacular saves, but the defense eventually collapsed, allowing a tying goal with just 18 seconds remaining before allowing the game-winner almost immediately in overtime.

That outcome is difficult for any goalie, but it’s especially brutal for a 22-year-old adjusting to the NHL level. The Sharks will likely have similar games throughout the season, and they’d be better off letting their veteran goalies handle those tough results.

The Sharks only allowed 24 shots in Vancouver, but still put Askarov in an unfortunate position thanks to a run in the second period in which they allowed three goals in just over a minute. Like many bad teams, they tend to let one mistake lead to more and give momentum to their opponents too easily, which can overwhelm a young goalie and hurt his confidence.

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Keith Gillett/IconSportswire)

Askarov has become disgruntled with his situation before, and while he’s in a very different place now, the Sharks shouldn’t take too many chances with him yet. They’re counting on him to be a central piece of their lineup for many seasons, but since they’re not contending yet, they can ease him into that role.

Sharks Have Steps to Take to Improve Team

If the Sharks follow this path and primarily play their veterans, they have numerous clear tasks that they need to accomplish to build up their roster around Askarov. The first and most obvious is to improve their blue line. They have one of the best forward prospect pipelines in the NHL, but their defense lags a bit behind. Some of their recent moves, such as their draft picks and the acquisition of Jake Walman, are taking the unit in the right direction, but they still have a lot of work to do. They have allowed the second-most goals in the league this season and remain prone to allowing large amounts of shots as they did against the Oilers. In addition to developing their current prospects, they can add a defenseman at the top of next year’s draft, when they’ll likely have another top-five pick. Looking for under-the-radar options, as they did with Walman, will help as well.

Related: 3 Implications of the Sharks Trading Mackenzie Blackwood

If they have Askarov in mind specifically, the Sharks could try to add more defensive-minded forwards who can kill penalties or retain the ones they currently have. While their main goal should be to improve the team in general, any good move will have the side benefit of making Askarov’s life easier when he becomes their full-time starter.

Askarov Showing Promise as Sharks Goalie

Despite the Sharks’ struggles in Askarov’s two most recent starts, it shouldn’t be lost how well he is playing. With a few brief exceptions, he has been confident in net, using his aggressive style to his advantage to turn in three excellent games. He is only 22 years old and just finished his seventh NHL game, suggesting he can be even better before long.

However, playing goalie is complicated, and isn’t simply a matter of physical ability and natural talent. Confidence, chemistry and team situation all factor in, and the Sharks need to consider all of those things when managing Askarov. That likely means a slow-paced path to get to his final spot as a permanent number-one goalie. It could include a return to the minors, and a stretch where Vanecek and Alexandar Georgiev get most or all of the starts. But while a short-term approach to Askarov’s development risks hurting him in multiple ways, a longer arc to get him to the NHL will be tremendously beneficial.