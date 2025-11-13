Sharks’ Goaltending Depth Tested With Nedeljkovic Absence

The 82-game NHL season is a war of attrition, a logistical puzzle where a single missing piece can have ripple effects throughout the organization. For the San Jose Sharks, that puzzle got a new wrinkle on Thursday.

The team announced a significant, if likely temporary, adjustment to their goaltending corps. Alex Nedeljkovic, who has been a steadying presence in the crease, was placed on non-roster injured reserve (NRIR) to deal with a personal matter. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Jakub Skarek from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Jose Barracuda.

This shuffle immediately vaults Yaroslav Askarov into the undisputed starter’s role for the duration of the road trip, beginning with tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames. But the move, and more specifically, the choice of the recall, offers a telling glimpse into the organization’s asset management philosophy.

The Nedeljkovic Situation: A Short-Term Absence

First, the primary catalyst. Nedeljkovic’s placement on NRIR is not related to an on-ice injury. According to reports from Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, the netminder is stepping away to attend to a personal matter.

This issue first emerged earlier in the week. Nedeljkovic was penciled in for the start on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild, but the personal problem surfaced, forcing a last-minute change. Askarov drew in, and Nedeljkovic, to his credit, still dressed as the backup for the game.

However, Nedeljkovic did not travel with the team for the subsequent road trip, necessitating the NRIR designation and making his absence from at least the Calgary game official.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

For a team and its fanbase, the “personal matter” tag can be unsettling. But head coach Ryan Warsofsky provided crucial context, indicating that the organization does not expect this to be a prolonged situation. The consensus is that Nedeljkovic is anticipated to miss “a couple of games at most.”

This is reassuring news, as Nedeljkovic has been a reliable part of the Sharks’ tandem. Through seven appearances this season, he has posted a respectable 3-2-2 record, complemented by a 2.96 goals-against average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). His absence, however brief, removes a proven NHL-caliber option from the lineup.

Askarov’s Net, Skarek’s Call

With Nedeljkovic sidelined, the spotlight swings directly to Askarov. The young netminder now carries the full load as the team’s number one, with Skarek recalled to serve as the backup.

For Skarek, this call-up comes at a fortuitous moment. He is fresh off a 27-save shutout on Tuesday. It was a statement performance that, in the context of Nedeljkovic’s unfolding situation, certainly didn’t hurt his chances.

However, a wider look at Skarek’s AHL season paints a more complicated picture. That shutout was a bright spot in what has been a statistically challenging start. Through six AHL games, Skarek holds a 4-2-0 record, but his peripheral numbers—a 3.63 GAA and an .875 save percentage—are well below what you’d hope for.

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Keith Gillett/IconSportswire)

Skarek now finds himself back in an NHL locker room, tasked with holding a clipboard and being ready at a moment’s notice. Given that Nedeljkovic’s return is expected to be swift, it’s unlikely Skarek will see any game action unless an injury befalls Askarov or the schedule features an imminent back-to-back.

Reading the Tea Leaves: Why Skarek Over Carriere?

This is where the organizational strategy becomes clear. To the data-driven fan, the recall of Skarek over his AHL crease-mate, Gabriel Carriere, might seem counterintuitive.

Carriere, a 25-year-old in his second professional season, is technically the Barracuda’s starter. Notably, his performance has been markedly better than Skarek’s. In eight appearances, Carriere has posted a .901 save percentage, a far more encouraging number.

So, why call up the goalie with the .875 SV% instead of the one with the .901 SV%? The answer lies in asset management and developmental philosophy.

The Sharks’ management opted for Skarek precisely because they did not want to interrupt Carriere’s rhythm and development. Carriere is the designated AHL starter, the player the organization is grooming with consistent starts. Calling him up to the NHL to sit on the bench for two or three games, while Nedeljkovic is out, does nothing for his long-term progression. In fact, it actively stalls it. He’s better served playing 60 minutes for the Barracuda than watching 60 minutes from the bench.

Skarek, on the other hand, fits the role of the temporary call-up perfectly. He is considered the more experienced option, and his sole purpose in the organization is to be this exact “in case of emergency” plug.

The Role of the Organizational Depth Goalie

To understand the decision, one must understand who Jakub Skarek is in the context of the depth chart. He is, in effect, the No. 4 goalie.

After spending six years in the New York Islanders organization, Skarek became a Group VI unrestricted free agent this past summer. The Sharks signed him to a one-year, league-minimum contract for the express purpose of serving as their third-string (now fourth) netminder and providing AHL depth.

His NHL experience is minimal, consisting of just two games with the Islanders last season. In that brief stint, he conceded five goals on 34 shots, finishing with a 3.94 GAA and an .872 SV%.

This isn’t a knock on Skarek. Every organization needs players like him. He is a professional who provides a necessary buffer, allowing the team to handle short-term NHL issues (Nedeljkovic’s absence) without compromising the long-term development of their primary AHL prospects (Carriere).

Ultimately, this move is a minor logistical hurdle. The immediate plan is clear: Askarov gets the starts, Skarek watches the door, Carriere continues to develop in the AHL, and everyone hopes for a quick resolution to the personal matter keeping Nedeljkovic away from the team. It is a pragmatic, logical solution to an unexpected, but thankfully temporary, problem.

