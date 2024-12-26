2025 World Juniors Day 1 Preview – Canada vs Finland Headlines a Full Day of Hockey

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship has finally arrived. The tournament will be taking place in Ottawa, and the United States will look to go back-to-back for the first time in the program’s history after winning gold against Sweden in last year’s tournament. Day one will see group play, headlined by Canada and Finland going head-to-head in the night game.

Sweden vs. Slovakia (Noon)

Sweden: Final Roster

To kick off the tournament, the silver medalists from last year, Sweden, take on Slovakia. Heading into the tournament, the Swedes are expected to push for a medal again. Led by Axel Sandin Pellikka and Felix Unger Sorum, among other top-end talent, there is no reason to believe that they should not be able to be successful. On the flip side, Slovakia enters the tournament with an uphill battle. They do not necessarily have one of the most star-studded rosters, with four NHL-drafted players, but they could still have a chance to make some noise if things go their way.

Sweden should win this game thanks to the advantage of skill and experience. But with the energy and hype of it being the tournament’s first game, Slovakia could also make it tougher than expected.

WJC Daily Preview (The Hockey Writers)

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Axel Sandin Pellikka (Sweden), Otto Stenberg (Sweden), Dalibor Dvorský (Slovakia)

Germany vs. United States (2:30 p.m.)

United States: Players to Watch

Looking to go back-to-back, the Americans kick off their tournament with a matchup against a German team who will be looking to build off the fact they avoided relegation last year with their win over Norway. They will likely be fighting to avoid it once again in this tournament, as the Americans should be able to handle the German team fairly easily. Crazier things have happened, though, as Germany does have a few players who could garner the eye of NHL scouts in 2025 Draft-eligible Carlos Handel and David Lewandowski. Getting to see the roster that the United States has assembled in action will be exciting for all hockey fans.

Favorite: United States

Players to Watch: David Lewandowski (Germany), James Hagens (United States), Zeev Buium (United States)

Switzerland vs. Czechia (5 p.m.)

In the second game of the four Group B teams, Switzerland and Czechia will have question marks regarding their offense and where it will come from. Czechia will likely rely on Eduard Sale and a few others as they look to medal for the third straight WJC tournament. Facing a Swiss team that has lost some of its firepower and faces a decision between the pipes. They have Ewan Huet (son of former NHL goaltender Cristobal Huet) and Elijah Neuenschwander, who earned a C-grade from the NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary rankings. Either way, the Czechs should be favored in this game, as the Swiss likely do not have the firepower to keep up with them.

Related: Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

Favorite: Czechia

Players to Watch: Michael Hrabel (Czechia), Eduard Sale (Czechia), Leon Muggli (Switzerland)

Canada vs. Finland (7:30 p.m.)

Canada: Final Roster

Finland: Final Roster

The biggest and most compelling game of the day will be the last one, with two of the stronger teams in this year’s tournament locking horns. Canada is looking to regain its medal position after a disappointing loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals last year. The Canadians have one of the tournament’s most exciting and intriguing lineups. They will be led by captain Brayden Yager, 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna, and 2025 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Schaefer, among others. Finland has a stacked roster regarding its forward grouping, but there are question marks on the backend of the ice outside of Emil Pieniniemi and Aron Kiviharju.

Canada captain Brayden Yager looks to help lead Canada back to medal contention this year. (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

The biggest obstacle the Finns will face against Canada will be slowing down their high-powered offense. If they can limit the number of high-danger chances against them, they can give the Canadians a tough battle. In the end, though, the Canadian’s firepower should help them win to open the tournament.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Gavin McKenna (Canada), Matthew Schaefer (Canada), Konsta Helenius (Finland), Aron Kiviharju (Finland)

Let the Excitement Begin

A late Christmas present for hockey fans, the tournament kicks off with plenty of excitement with the big-time matchup between Canada and Finland. Seeing how each team looks in real action will help begin the excitement of what is to come over the next 11 days of hockey.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter