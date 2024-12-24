Blue Jackets Mount Third Period Comeback in Win Over Canadiens

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping to enter the holiday break with a much needed win. Thanks to a third-period comeback, they got what they were looking for.

Kirill Marchenko had three points including the game-winning goal with just 2:12 left to lift the Blue Jackets to a 5-4 win. Dmitri Voronkov added two goals to join the double-digit goal club. The story of the night was what was said after the game in the Blue Jackets’ locker room.

Kirill Marchenko’s three points helped the Blue Jackets to victory on Monday. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Game Recap

Before we get to the postgame stuff, the Blue Jackets had a strong first period. Goals by Dmitri Voronkov and Kent Johnson staked the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 lead.

Second periods have been tricky for the Blue Jackets all season. It was once again tricky on Monday after they were outscored 3-1 in the middle frame. In a twist of revenge, David Savard and Jordan Harris traded goals scoring against their former teams. But then Lane Hutson and Jake Evans scored about seven minutes apart to get to 3-3.

The third period started as poorly for the Blue Jackets as you could imagine. Just 20 seconds into the third, Joel Armia gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead. The Blue Jackets got a power play when Cole Caufield hooked Marchenko. It took them just 15 seconds to score on that power play.

Voronkov connected on his second of the night to tie the game 4-4. After going back and forth for most of the third, Marchenko found room on the wing and ripped a shot past Samuel Montembeault to get to the final score of 5-4. Marchenko postgame admitted he just “closed his eyes and shot it.”

Jet Greaves was called up with Elvis Merzlikins unavailable and made 27 saves to earn the win. Montembeault also finished with 27 saves. But the real fireworks were just beginning.

Postgame, in response to comments made by Patrik Laine earlier in the day, Zach Werenski unleashed. He called Laine’s comments “bullshit.” You can see the full quote below.

Full comments from Zach Werenski on Patrik Laine. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/6cIwdXacB7 — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) December 24, 2024

It was clear the Blue Jackets were highly motivated to play this game. Earlier in the night, Mathieu Olivier responded “no comment” when Marc Denis of RDS asked if the Blue Jackets were perhaps targeting Laine based on his morning comments. You can see some of what he said here.

The Blue Jackets and Canadiens have hit the holiday break. The Blue Jackets host the Boston Bruins on Friday. The Canadiens open back up in Florida on Saturday.