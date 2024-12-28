Predators Send Parssinen to Avalanche in Exchange for Pavel

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and the New York Rangers’ seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pavel, 24, has two assists and 16 penalty minutes in 14 games with the American Hockey League (AHL)’s Colorado Eagles in 2024-25, his second full professional season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played in 61 games for the Eagles as a rookie in 2023-24, recording 10 points (six goals, four assists). Pavel also made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 7, 2023, vs. the New Jersey Devils and played in one more game for Colorado that season.

The Prague, Czechia, native played three seasons at Minnesota State University – Mankato before turning pro, helping lead the Mavericks to back-to-back CCHA championships in 2022 and 2023 and the WCHA regular-season title in 2021; he also captained the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force in 2019-20. Undrafted, Pavel represented his native Czechia at the 2020 World Junior Championship and earned silver at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Parssinen, 23, has suited up in 15 games for the Predators in 2024-25 and registered five points (two goals, three assists). Four of those five points came over a four-game point streak from Nov. 6-11 while scoring in back-to-back games to begin that span. The forward also played in his 100th career NHL game on Nov. 17 in Vancouver.

Parssinen has registered 42 career points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 104 NHL games from 2022-25, all with the Predators. His 2022-23 campaign saw him post season-highs in games (45), assists (19), points (25) and game-winning tallies (three), while last season he registered eight goals to set a personal-best. Parssinen also suited up in Game 6 of the first round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, his lone NHL postseason appearance.

The Predators now own six selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – one in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds; and have nine in the 2027 NHL Draft – two in the third and fourth rounds and one in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.