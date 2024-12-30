Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Kraken – 12/30/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (16-13-6) at KRAKEN (16-19-2)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka\
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed)
Status report
Daccord, a goalie, skated on his own before practice on Sunday but is not expected to dress. … Burakovsky, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday with an illness.
