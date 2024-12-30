Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Kraken – 12/30/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (16-13-6) at KRAKEN (16-19-2)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka\

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed)

Status report

Daccord, a goalie, skated on his own before practice on Sunday but is not expected to dress. … Burakovsky, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday with an illness.

