Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Utah HC – 12/27/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (21-15-0) at UTAH (16-12-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN1, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Samuel Girard
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report:

Manson will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … The Avalanche signed Blackwood to a five-year contract extension Friday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Marino participated in Utah’s morning skate Friday in a yellow, non-contact sweater; the defenseman had back surgery in October after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29.

