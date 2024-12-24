Catan and Family: How Utah’s André Tourigny Plans to Spend Christmas

Christmas is coming up quickly and with it, a long-awaited three-day break without hockey for the Utah Hockey Club. While the team has had a couple of stretches without games in the past couple of weeks, players like Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev still keep their eyes peeled on every single minute of action going on in the NHL. The Christmas break allows them to turn their hockey minds off and focus 100% on family. It applies to the whole staff too including head coach André Tourigny.

Tourigny’s Christmas Plans

Tourigny hasn’t had an off day since training camp started. He’s helped Utah get to a 16-12-6 record, compiling an eight-game point streak across December as well. He’s also led the newest team in the NHL to a record-breaking seven-game win streak on the road which is the most by any expansion team in the history of the league.

Tourigny is always watching hockey 24/7. If it isn’t his own team, it’s some other team. During the holidays, it’s easier for him to put down the TV remote and focus on his personal life because there’s absolutely no hockey games on.

Tourigny said he’s been lucky that he lives out west meaning he can watch more NHL games and prepare for his upcoming opponents. However, he also said Christmas is a good opportunity to be with his family. Tourigny has a wife and kids which is something a lot of people don’t realize as it’s overshadowed by his day job of coaching Utah.

“Even if you have a day off, it’s tough to not watch hockey,” Tourigny said. “So Christmas, there’s no game. That will help. My family and kids are in town so that will be board game time.”

When asked, Tourigny admitted that his family’s favorite board game is Catan but he and his family also play numerous other games like cards. If you know Tourigny, he has a deep commitment to winning and a competitive level like no other. That characteristic even stems down to playing games with his family,

“I have a tough time to close that switch,” Tourigny said. “It’s on pretty much 24/7.”

A Story to Learn From

When asked about his Christmas plans, Tourigny’s mind went to a story that he told the media. A wealthy man’s son was turning 30 years old one day. At 30, you can pretty much do whatever you want and that’s what the father offered him. Instead, the son chose to ask for a month of camping with his family. When asked why, he said that’s the time you can use to really connect with family, play cards and board games, and spend time around a fire.

Story time with André Tourigny! Before Utah’s game against the Dallas Stars, Tourigny shared how he’s planning on spending his Christmas break. #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/trnpBah0dP — Chase Beardsley (@ChaseBeardsley_) December 24, 2024

For Tourigny, that’s what the holidays are for. Being spent with family, connecting maybe despite being busy for most of the year.

“I think that’s (Christmas) a good opportunity to connect with people,” Tourigny said. “For us, Christmas is board games, cards, chirping, and having fun, going back for another piece of whatever sweet we can find, and then going back for another game.”

Andre Tourigny. Head Coach of the Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the jury is still out on if Tourigny’s break from hockey will continue past Dec. 26, which is when the World Juniors start up, it sounds like Utah’s head coach will have an enjoyable Christmas surrounded by loved ones. Utah will play again on Dec. 27 against their division foes, the Colorado Avalanche, who they recently beat 4-1. Until then, you can catch Tourigny trying his best to beat his sons at Catan—a picture-perfect break for Utah’s leader.