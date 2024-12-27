Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Sharks – 12/27/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — Tanner Laczynski — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report:

Barbashev, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game.

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: None

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)

Status report

Eklund and Walman each will not play, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. … Kostin took part in San Jose’s morning skate in a regular jersey but is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game; the forward could return against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

