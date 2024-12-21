Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Golden Knights – 12/21/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (15-17-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (21-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Daniel Sprong — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ben Meyers, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

The Kraken are expected to dress the same skaters from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, and Olofsson, a defenseman, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Tanner Pearson
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Alexander Holtz — Cole Schwindt — Tanner Laczynski

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hutton, a defenseman, wore a full-contact jersey at the morning skate but will not play.

