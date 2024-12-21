Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canucks – 12/21/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (17-13-2) at CANUCKS (16-10-6)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Drake Batherson — Josh Norris — Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed)

Status report

Merilainen will make his first start of the season for the Senators and third of his NHL career, with the first two coming late in the 2022-23 season. … Ottawa changed three of its four forward lines from a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Linus Karlsson
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Lankinen will start for a second straight game.

