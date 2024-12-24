Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Canucks – 12/23/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (11-19-6) at CANUCKS (16-10-7)

9 p.m. ET; Prime, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko — Luke Kunin — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Walman, a top-pair defenseman, is day to day; Thrun moves up into his place alongside Ceci and Mukhamadullin returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Askarov will make consecutive starts for the first time in the NHL after making 39 saves at Edmonton. … San Jose shook up its forward lines, moving Granlund from center to wing, dropping Goodrow from the first to fourth line, and moving Kunin from wing to center.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Phil Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report:

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Monday, but Hoglander will return after two games as a healthy scratch, Karlsson, a forward, comes out of the lineup, and Demko will start after Lankinen started the previous two.

