Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Canucks – 12/23/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (11-19-6) at CANUCKS (16-10-7)
9 p.m. ET; Prime, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund — Alex Wennberg — Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko — Luke Kunin — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
Walman, a top-pair defenseman, is day to day; Thrun moves up into his place alongside Ceci and Mukhamadullin returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Askarov will make consecutive starts for the first time in the NHL after making 39 saves at Edmonton. … San Jose shook up its forward lines, moving Granlund from center to wing, dropping Goodrow from the first to fourth line, and moving Kunin from wing to center.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander
Phil Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report:
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Monday, but Hoglander will return after two games as a healthy scratch, Karlsson, a forward, comes out of the lineup, and Demko will start after Lankinen started the previous two.
