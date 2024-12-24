Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Utah HC – 12/23/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (19-13-0) at UTAH (16-11-6)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body)

Status report

The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. … DeSmith will start for the first time since he made 36 saves in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 2.

More from THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status Report:

Kolyachonok returns after being a healthy scratch for a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

More from THW: