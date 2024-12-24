Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Utah HC – 12/23/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (19-13-0) at UTAH (16-11-6)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body)
Status report
The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. … DeSmith will start for the first time since he made 36 saves in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 2.
More from THW:
- Rangers Defeat Stars 3-1 Behind Shesterkin’s 41-Save Performance
- Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Stars – 12/20/24
- Should Stars Rookie Lian Bichsel Stay in the NHL or Go Back to the AHL?
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status Report:
Kolyachonok returns after being a healthy scratch for a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
More from THW:
- Dear Santa: Utah Hockey Club’s 2024-25 Wish List
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-4 Shootout Loss to Ducks
- Ducks Emerge Victorious Over Utah HC in Saturday Afternoon Shootout Thriller