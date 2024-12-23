Dear Santa: Utah Hockey Club’s 2024-25 Wish List

What a wild ride it’s been for the Utah Hockey Club. The Smith Entertainment Group purchased the Arizona Coyotes in late April and announced the club would relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 2024-25 campaign. Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith did a great job building excitement for the team’s inaugural NHL season, and general manager Bill Armstrong did a phenomenal job rebuilding the team’s blue line in the offseason to ensure his team would be competitive.

Now, just days away from Christmas, Utah finds themselves one point out of a playoff spot after a turbulent start. What three things could Santa leave Utah under the tree to improve their chances of making the postseason?

No. 1: Lawson Crouse’s Confidence Back

Before Utah’s first game, Lawson Crouse was named associate captain, which is a permanent role (versus a rotating alternate captain). This was a well-deserved honor, considering Crouse had scored 20 or more goals in three straight seasons with the Coyotes and put up back-to-back 40-point seasons as a physical power forward.

Lawson Crouse, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through 32 games with Utah HC, Crouse only has four goals and three assists, for a 10.25 goal per 82-game pace and a 17.93 point per 82-game pace. He is on pace for less than half his goal total in the last three seasons and less than half the point total he recorded in the last two campaigns.

What makes this even worse is that three of Crouse’s seven points came in the first two games of 2024-25, meaning he’s only scored two goals and five points in the last 30 games. He carries a $4.3 million per year price tag, so Utah needs a lot more from him. Please, Santa, return Crouse’s confidence in the new year.

No. 2: No Setbacks for Injured Sean Durzi and John Marino

As mentioned, Armstrong did a fantastic job rebuilding the blue line in a single offseason. First, he acquired Mikhail Sergachev to be the number one defenseman Utah needed. Then, he acquired John Marino to bolster the defensive core further and complete the right side of the top four.



Unfortunately, Marino missed training camp and the start of the regular season, and Sean Durzi was injured in the fourth game of the campaign. This decimated Utah’s blue line, and they were forced to call up Maveric Lamoureux, who also ended up on the injured list after an excellent first month in the NHL.

Utah is only one point out of a playoff spot. Without these two players, Utah’s blue line is average at best. If Santa can make sure they are healthy in time to make an impact, Utah will have a playoff-calibre defensive group that could match up with any in the NHL. Durzi and Marino would give the team a much better chance of stealing a playoff spot late in the season.

No. 3: A First Line Center

Barrett Hayton has been playing center between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on Utah’s top line for most of the season. Despite his 13 points in 32 games, Hayton has played exceptionally well, leading the team in expected goals and high-danger chances. He also leads all Utah forwards in on-ice expected goal percentage and high-danger chance percentage and is second in scoring chance percentage.

While he hasn’t been an issue on the top line, he does not pack enough of an offensive punch for Utah to stack up consistently against the best teams in the Western Conference. While it may not be the goal this season, Hayton would make the perfect third-line center on a team competing for the Stanley Cup. Not to say that he can’t become an impactful first-line player, but his career-high in points is 42, and he is on pace for 33 this season.

Since this is a Christmas wish list, why not dream for the max? What if the Vancouver Canucks were to move Elias Pettersson because of reported friction in the locker room. The combination of Pettersson, Keller and Nick Schmaltz could stack up against anyone in the NHL. Hayton could slide down the lineup and benefit Utah’s third line, which has been struggling. This is wishful thinking, but if Utah were to land a player like Pettersson, he would take the team to a new level, and then if Durzi and Marino returned healthy, they would be a team nobody would want to play in the playoffs.

Realistically, Utah does not need to rush out to find a rental for this season. They are a young team that can be patient and look for their top-line center; they can be patient and ensure both Marino and Durzi are healthy. Utah’s future is bright, and they don’t need to jeopardize it chasing the playoffs this season.