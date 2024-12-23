Ducks Emerge Victorious Over Utah HC in Saturday Afternoon Shootout Thriller

It took 65 minutes and a shootout, but the Anaheim Ducks ultimately defeated the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday afternoon in Utah. Mason McTavish scored the shootout winner in the first matchup between the two clubs in Salt Lake City. The Ducks now hold a 2-0-0 season series advantage over Utah after previously defeating the club in their home opener back on Oct. 16.

Utah Let a Dominant First Half of the Game Slip Away

The game featured two different 30-minute stretches that were fairly one-sided. The first half of the game was dominated by the Utah Hockey Club, who scored two goals in the first and two early in the second to take a commanding 4-1 lead by the halfway point of the contest. Utah’s big hitters, namely Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev, were central to that offensive outburst with four and two points, respectively. Keller had two goals and two assists, while Sergachev served as another chief facilitator with two assists.

The final 30 minutes belonged to the Ducks, who scored once in the second and two more in the third to tie it. Several players had multi-point efforts for the Ducks, including Robby Fabbri (two goals), Cutter Gauthier (two assists), and Olen Zellweger (two assists). Isac Lundestrom scored his fourth goal of the season in the second, which slowed Utah’s momentum and kept the Ducks within striking distance. The late game rally was sorely needed for a Ducks team that had failed to build upon its most impressive win of the season last week over the Winnipeg Jets.

Surprising Fact: These Teams Went a Combined 2-11 on the Power Play

The game could’ve gone much differently for either club if they found a little more success on the man advantage. The Ducks, who have struggled on the power play all season and convert less than 15% of their opportunities, went 1-for-6. Utah, despite boasting some elite playmakers and facilitators, have a middle-of-the-pack (22%, 14th in the NHL) power play. They went 1-for-5 and couldn’t find a way to beat Lukas Dostal, whose 21 saves were just enough to get the Ducks to the shootout, where McTavish took advantage.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks now head into their final game before the short holiday break with some momentum. They will need it, as they travel to Las Vegas to face the Vegas Golden Knights (Dec. 23), who have won eight of their last 10 games, including three in a row. Utah, meanwhile, hosts the Dallas Stars to close out their pre-holiday slate.



