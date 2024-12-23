Panthers Win First Game of Home-and-Home Against Lightning

The Florida Panthers took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in Tampa to take the first game of a home-and-home series on back-to-back days. The Panthers turned the tables on a Lightning power play in the second period, which made for a key difference in the bout.

The Panthers’ penalty kill unit was the difference-maker in this game, both defensively and offensively.

The Breakdown

Sam Reinhart opened scoring for the Panthers 15:51 into the first period on a power-play goal. However, the Lightning were able to answer back in the final seconds before intermission with a goal by Nick Paul. The first period was nearly even with one goal and 10 shots apiece.

Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis was called for interference on Paul in the second period to put the Lightning on the power play. Little did the Lightning realize it would be a two-minute nightmare.

AJ Greer scored a shorthanded goal to give the lead back to Florida. But before the power play was over, the Panthers found themselves on the board again on a goal by Eetu Luostarinen. With the man advantage, the Lightning suddenly found themselves down by two.

Early in the third period, Brayden Point tricked out Panthers’ goalie Spencer Knight to get the Lightning back within one. Reinhart scored an empty goal for his second of the game to wrap up scoring. He started the scoring and he finished it off.

Related: Panthers’ Goaltending Needs to Improve Soon

Knight saved 19 of 25 (.905) on the night. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 22 of 25 (.880). He allowed three goals despite being perfect when the game was at even strength.

The Panthers were 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Lightning went 0-for-3. Getting outscored during power play opportunities is going to take you out.

Both teams meet again Monday night – less than 24 hours later – down in Sunrise for a rematch. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.