Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — Tanner Laczynski — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.

