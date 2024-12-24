Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/24

by

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (13-15-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.

More from THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — Tanner Laczynski — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner