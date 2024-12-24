Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (13-15-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — Tanner Laczynski — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.
