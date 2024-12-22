Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Utah HC – 12/22/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Utah Hockey Club today at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)

5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano– Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate… Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.

