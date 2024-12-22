Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Utah HC – 12/22/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Utah Hockey Club today at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)
5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano– Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate… Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Anaheim Ducks’ Surprises and Areas for Improvement at 30-Game Mark
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Ducks – 12/20/24
- Anaheim Ducks’ Best Players at 30-Game Mark
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Utah’s Star Players Carrying Them Into Playoff Contention
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 2-1 Win Over Wild
- Utah Hockey Club Wins 2-1 Over Wild