Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Utah HC – 12/22/24

by

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Utah Hockey Club today at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)

5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano– Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate… Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner