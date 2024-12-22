Oilers Beat Sharks 3-2 Despite Heroics From Sharks Rookie Goalie Askarov

The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks faced off at Rogers Place in Edmonton for a matinée game on the shortest day of the year (Dec 21). The game featured 22-year-old Sharks rookie goalie Yaroslav Askarov going up against 32-year-old Calvin Pickard in net for Edmonton. This was Cody Ceci’s first game against the Oilers since being traded to the Sharks on Aug. 18. It was also 2024 #1 Draft Pick Macklin Celebrini’s first professional game not only in Edmonton but on Canadian soil. Here’s your game recap:

Game Recap

Luke Kunin got San Jose on the scoreboard early at the 3:23 mark beating Oilers starting goalie Calvin Pickard on a snapshot. Assists went to Alexander Wennberg and Timothy Liljegren.

Zach Hyman stayed hot with the first goal of the game for the Oilers at the 7:07 mark. Tying the game at 1-1. This is the fifth game in a row that Hyman has scored. Assists went to Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

San Jose retook the lead at the 8:21 mark of the first period with a seeing-eye shot from the point. The assist went to Jake Walman. The Sharks led the Oilers 2-1 after the first period.

The Oilers went into the second frame against the Sharks with the NHL’s best second-period record, but young Askarov, the Sharks rookie goaltender, put on a clinic and couldn’t be beaten. The Oilers had 22 shots on goal in the second period alone, for a total of 31 shots after 40 minutes. Askarov was definitely the story and first star of the game heading into the third period.

Goaltending continued to be the story in the third period as Askarov continued to stop everything the Oilers threw at him. Oilers starter Calvin Pickard wasn’t as busy but made a huge save against Celebrini early in the period to keep the game within reach. Leon Draisaitl finally solved Askarov with 18 seconds left to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Eighteen seconds into overtime, Draisaitl scored the game-winner with assists going to McDavid and Bouchard. Final shots on goal: Oilers – 42 Sharks – 22.

The Oilers’ next game is on Dec. 22 when they host the Ottawa Senators at 6 pm at Rogers Place. It’s the final game for both the Oilers and Senators before the Christmas break. The Oilers return to action after the break on Saturday, Dec. 28 when they play Pacific Division rival Los Angeles Kings.