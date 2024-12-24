Elias Pettersson Leads Canucks to 4-3 Win Over Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks welcomed the San Jose Sharks to Rogers Arena on Monday for both teams’ final test before the holiday break. Mired in three and four-game losing streaks respectively, it was a battle of struggling squads hoping to launch into Christmas on a positive note. When the dust settled, it was the Canucks that broke their skid with a slim 4-3 victory, after entering the third with a 4-1 lead. The Sharks did everything they could to come back but fell short and now head into the break on a five-game losing streak.

Elias Pettersson led the way for the Canucks with two goals – his first points in six games – with Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood scoring the other two. Quinn Hughes also had another multi-point effort with two assists, upping his point total to 42, three back of the leader, Cale Makar. The Sharks, meanwhile, got more offence from North Vancouver native Macklin Celebrini as he put up two helpers in his first visit to Rogers Arena. Unfortunately, both teams did not see one of their goal scorers finish the game as Eklund missed the final two periods and Pettersson left early in the third. The good thing is, they have a few days to rest up and recover from whatever is ailing them.

Game Recap

The Sharks held the edge in play for almost half the first period and got rewarded for it on a 5-on-3 power play when William Eklund one-timed a Mikael Granlund pass past Thatcher Demko at 11:36. The Canucks responded at 14:10 with a goal by Boeser, his third in two games, as he tipped his 11th past Yaroslav Askarov after Quinn Hughes threw it into the crease. Shortly after that, Myers and Barclay Goodrow dropped the gloves in response to Myers leveling Eklund during the Sharks’ first power play. The period ended with the Sharks holding the edge in shots 10-6.

The middle frame was uneventful – except for another fight, this time between Danton Heinen and Ty Dellandrea – until the 16:42 mark and 1:10 after that. First, Sherwood ripped his 12th over Askarov’s blocker after a great pass by Teddy Blueger, then it was Pettersson with his ninth that stood up after a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference, and finally Pettersson again on a 5-on-3, scoring his 10th via a laser top corner over Askarov’s glove. Between 16:42 and 17:52, a 1-1 tie turned into a 4-1 lead for the home team heading into the third.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The third period was pretty much all Sharks as they tried to cut into the Canucks’ three-goal lead. They ended up outshooting the Canucks 15-5 and notched two goals, one by Cody Ceci that trickled by Demko after it was deflected by Noah Juulsen and the other by Luke Kunin with under five seconds left in the game. Unfortunately for the Sharks, their third goal came too late and the Canucks walked away with their first victory in four games by a score of 4-3.

Demko grabbed his second win since returning from injury with a 27-save effort while Askarov stopped 20 at the other end and fell for the first time in regulation after dropping two in overtime earlier in the season.

What’s Next for the Canucks & Sharks?

The Canucks will resume their schedule on Saturday (Dec. 28) against the Seattle Kraken for the final game of this mini-homestand. The Sharks, meanwhile, will be back at SAP Center on Friday (Dec. 27) to host the Vegas Golden Knights.