Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Red Wings – 12/31/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (17-16-5) at RED WINGS (14-18-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Owen Pickering (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body)
Status report
Letang is day to day and will miss his second straight game. … Pettersson will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Pickering has been cleared for full contact but will miss his fourth consecutive game.
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
