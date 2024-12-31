Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Red Wings – 12/31/24

by

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (17-16-5) at RED WINGS (14-18-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Owen Pickering (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body)

Status report

Letang is day to day and will miss his second straight game. … Pettersson will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Pickering has been cleared for full contact but will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner