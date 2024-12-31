Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sharks – 12/31/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (16-17-4) at SHARKS (11-22-6)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Luke Kunin

Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Collin Graf

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)

Status report

Walman, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game. … Eklund, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday will miss his third straight. … Grundstrom will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … The Sharks recalled Graf, a forward, from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

