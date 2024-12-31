Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sharks – 12/31/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (16-17-4) at SHARKS (11-22-6)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate
Latest for THW:
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Kings’ Anze Kopitar Sparks 5-4 Comeback Win vs. Flyers
- Flyers Have Pieces to Opt for Cheaper Depth in 2025-26
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Luke Kunin
Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Collin Graf
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)
Status report
Walman, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game. … Eklund, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday will miss his third straight. … Grundstrom will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … The Sharks recalled Graf, a forward, from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks’ Third-Period Collapses Becoming a Pattern
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Yaroslav Askarov on Path to Becoming Elite Goaltender With Sharks